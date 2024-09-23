Sections
Local NewsOctober 29, 2024

Pullman Regional Hospital integrates with Palouse Medical

The collaboration was finalized Oct. 14.

Anonymous Author
story image illustation
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital is integrating with Palouse Medical.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday that the collaboration was finalized Oct. 14. Both care providers will now operate using the same electronic medical record system, Epic, which is used at the hospital and its network of clinics.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The news release said patients of Palouse Medical will have access to health information through MyChart, an accessible platform available with a mobile app or online. The system allows people to manage appointments, view test results and access medical records at any time.

Palouse Medical has been a leading provider of primary care in the region for more than 30 years, according to the news release, and officials say its long-standing commitment to quality care remains unchanged.

The news release said patients will still see their family health care providers and maintain their scheduled appointments without any disruption.

The partnership is meant to strengthen Palouse Medical’s workforce and enhance patient care while providing stability and growth for the clinic.

