Local NewsOctober 1, 2024

Pullman Regional Hospital primary care centers holding series of flu vaccine clinics

"Pullman Regional Hospital hosts flu vaccine clinics throughout October for Moscow and Pullman residents"

Anonymous Author
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital’s primary care centers are holding a series of flu vaccine clinics this month.

The hospital announced in a news release Sept. 18 that Palouse Pediatrics will offer drive-thru flu vaccines to its established patients at its Moscow and Pullman locations.

Pullman patients can receive flu shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 19, as well as 2-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Moscow residents can get vaccines from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 16.

The Family Medicine Residency Center located within the hospital will offer appointment-only vaccines to the public, according to the news release.

Patients can get a flu shot between 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9, 16 and 23.

