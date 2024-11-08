Sections
Local NewsNovember 8, 2024

Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer announces retirement

Jeannie Eylar will leave the position after a 34-year career at the local medical center.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer is retiring in mid-November.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday that Jeannie Eylar will leave the position after a 34-year career at the local medical center.

Eylar was hired as a nurse in 1990 when the hospital, then Pullman Memorial, was still located on Washington State University’s campus.

She was promoted to surgery nurse director shortly after being taken on. Eylar filled roles as interim director of nursing and interim CEO in 1992 after a change in leadership at the hospital.

In 1994, she stepped into the chief clinical officer position, which she has held since.

Eylar was critical in the planning, construction and design of the medical institution’s transition to Pullman Regional Hospital in 2004.

One of her biggest achievements was leading the patient safety team, which largely drives employee and nurse satisfaction while also enhancing quality care.

The hospital is working with a recruiting firm to conduct a national search to fill the role, and hopes to hire for the position in early 2025.

