She was promoted to surgery nurse director shortly after being taken on. Eylar filled roles as interim director of nursing and interim CEO in 1992 after a change in leadership at the hospital.

In 1994, she stepped into the chief clinical officer position, which she has held since.

Eylar was critical in the planning, construction and design of the medical institution’s transition to Pullman Regional Hospital in 2004.

One of her biggest achievements was leading the patient safety team, which largely drives employee and nurse satisfaction while also enhancing quality care.

The hospital is working with a recruiting firm to conduct a national search to fill the role, and hopes to hire for the position in early 2025.