Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 29, 2024

Pullman schools tighten cell phone restrictions

The change follows a recommendation by the Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Pullman schools have strengthened student cellphone use restrictions.

Pullman School Board documents show officials revised the policy on student cellphone usage during a regular board meeting Wednesday.

The change follows a recommendation by the Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction, which advises schools statewide to tighten cell phone rules to improve student learning, according to the documents.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Smart device and social media use has increased among youths in recent years. The documents say more restrictions on cell phones has the potential to improve concentration, learning and mental health.

The revision bans elementary and middle school students from using their devices for the entire school day, according to the documents. Before, cellphones were prohibited during class, but they could use them during lunch breaks and between classes.

There were no changes for high school students. They are still able to use cellphones during lunch and between classes, according to the documents.

Students will have their phones and devices taken away until the end of the day if they break the rules.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 29
Whitman County Library begins search for executive director
Local NewsOct. 29
Labrador joins Utah land lawsuit
Local NewsOct. 29
Female WSU student allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
Local NewsOct. 29
Police warn about ‘new wave of phone scams’
Related
Pullman Regional Hospital integrates with Palouse Medical
Local NewsOct. 29
Pullman Regional Hospital integrates with Palouse Medical
A female WSU student was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
Local NewsOct. 28
A female WSU student was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A night of fright at Ridenbaugh
Local NewsOct. 28
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A night of fright at Ridenbaugh
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Local NewsOct. 27
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Idaho elections
Local NewsOct. 27
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Idaho elections
McCann, Carter-Goodheart vie for District 6A House seat
Local NewsOct. 26
McCann, Carter-Goodheart vie for District 6A House seat
A spiritual, worldly journey through art
Local NewsOct. 26
A spiritual, worldly journey through art
Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week
Local NewsOct. 26
Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy