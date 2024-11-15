Pullman’s Main Street partially reopens

PULLMAN — Main Street opened to limited traffic Thursday morning.

Barriers blocking the roadway came down to allow for one lane of westbound traffic Thursday. Although the road is open, truck and vehicle detours on Bishop Boulevard will remain in place until construction is finished in about a week.

Main Street has been closed since April while crews from Apollo Inc., a Kennewick-based construction company, rebuild downtown’s streets, sidewalks and utilities.

Main Street was originally expected to reopen by Oct. 15. That deadline was pushed back twice, and is now a month behind schedule. Construction should be fully completed by next Friday.

The public is asked to be cautious and watch for construction vehicles and workers as the area is still actively being worked on.