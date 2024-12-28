Pullman’s top cop reportedly placed on leave; no details yet

“It’s not uncommon for us to be the third party,” Loftus said about the investigation.

When asked about Opgenorth’s leave, Pullman City Councilman Trymaine Gaither said he was directed to send all media inquiries regarding the chief to the police department and the city’s mayor, Francis Benjamin. Benjamin has not responded for comment.

Pullman police Commander Aaron Breshears declined to comment and directed all questions to a Yakima-based law firm that specializes in labor and employment laws. Attempts to reach the firm were unsuccessful Friday afternoon.

Opgenorth began his law enforcement career in Pullman in 1992, according to his biography on the police department’s website. He became chief of police in 2022.