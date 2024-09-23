Putin wants all arms to Ukraine halted for Trump truce

Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding a suspension of all weapons deliveries to Ukraine during a ceasefire proposed by U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The two leaders are set to speak by phone on Tuesday about ending the war in Ukraine, with a key objective being the 30-day truce that Kyiv has already said it’s ready to accept. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the call is expected to begin at a time between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in Moscow.

The Russian leader, who met with a Trump envoy last week, has made the halt to arms supplies a prerequisite for signing up to the ceasefire, said a senior European official and three people in Moscow familiar with Russia’s position.

Peskov didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House’s National Security Council didn’t respond to a request for comment.

While Russia wants to halt all weapons deliveries to Ukraine, the minimum aim is that U.S. aid should stop, said two of the people in Moscow with knowledge of the Kremlin’s thinking.

The senior European official added that Europe was extremely reluctant to agree to Russia’s demand to block deliveries of weapons to Ukraine by its allies during any truce. That outcome would risk a situation where Russia was able to rearm during a cessation of hostilities, while Ukraine was prevented from doing so, the official said.

Putin has said he supports the U.S. proposal for a pause to the conflict in principle but insists that a number of conditions need to be met before Russia can agree to halt its invasion. The Russian leader will probably agree to a truce, though he wants to make sure his terms are included first, Bloomberg reported on March 12.