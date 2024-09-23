Sections
Local News

PuzzleRama speed puzzle competition planned to benefit women’s scholarships

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily news reports

The P.E.O Chapter AR is hosting a PuzzleRama event, with proceeds benefiting women’s scholarships.

The event, scheduled for 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Lewiston Community Center, features a 500-piece jigsaw speed puzzle competition highlighting the photography of a local Lewiston-Clarkston Valley artist, according to a news release from the group. There will be prizes for the winning team members. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

There is a limit of 12 teams for the competition, with one to four participants per team/table. There is an $80 registration fee per team/table; registration fees can be sent to Kathy Hollingshead, 121 Prospect Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501. Make checks payable to “P.E.O. Chapter AR.” Registration is open until participation is full.

The public is invited to attend to watch the competition, participate in a wine raffle at $10 a bottle, shop photography for sale showcasing various L-C Valley scenes and shop baked goods and chocolate confections.

Contact Hollingshead at (208) 413-1738 for more information.

P.E.O. Chapter AR supports the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O Sisterhood, with a primary focus on educational opportunities for women worldwide.

