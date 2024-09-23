There is a limit of 12 teams for the competition, with one to four participants per team/table. There is an $80 registration fee per team/table; registration fees can be sent to Kathy Hollingshead, 121 Prospect Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501. Make checks payable to “P.E.O. Chapter AR.” Registration is open until participation is full.

The public is invited to attend to watch the competition, participate in a wine raffle at $10 a bottle, shop photography for sale showcasing various L-C Valley scenes and shop baked goods and chocolate confections.

Contact Hollingshead at (208) 413-1738 for more information.

P.E.O. Chapter AR supports the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O Sisterhood, with a primary focus on educational opportunities for women worldwide.