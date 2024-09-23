Raiders agree to hire Carroll as their next head coach

Pete Carroll has a youthful energy that many people half his age don’t possess, and the Raiders hope that enthusiasm — and, more importantly, his proven track record — translates to Las Vegas.

It’s a gamble in a city that knows something about that subject on someone who will turn 74 in September, but younger coaches have come up short since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders have agreed to hire Carroll as their head coach, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The team and Carroll agreed in principle on a three-year deal with a one-year team option, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

The 73-year-old Carroll returns to the sideline after leading Seattle to two NFC championships and the franchise’s only Super Bowl title during a 14-year stretch that ended following the 2023 season.

He joins a team that’s partly owned by Tom Brady, who beat Carroll and the Seahawks in the Super Bowl 10 years ago. Brady watched from the sideline as Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to seal the victory for the New England Patriots.

Brady is believed to have a major hand in the hiring process for this job and the general manager spot, which was filled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek on Wednesday. The club, however, has not announced Spytek’s hire. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, finished his career with the Bucs.

The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce after going 4-13 in his first full season. Pierce was 5-4 as an interim coach in 2023 after replacing Josh McDaniels.

Carroll becomes the team’s 14th head coach since Jon Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay in 2002. He will become the fifth coach, including those in an interim role, since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020.