Rain can’t stop the fun

Abigail, 3, pushes her balance bike across the Moscow Skate Park Tuesday under the watch of father Gabe Isaac during a rainy family outing in Moscow
Abigail, 3, pushes her balance bike across the Moscow Skate Park Tuesday under the watch of father Gabe Isaac during a rainy family outing in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Abigail, 3, waits at the top of a ramp Tuesday while Gabe Isaac helps Roland, 2, make his way up to the top during a rainy family outing at the Moscow Skate Park.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM