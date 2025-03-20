Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Arts & EntertainmentMarch 20, 2025

Reader participation

Inland 360

Deadline is Friday for cute things kids say

Friday is the deadline for readers to submit kids’ cute mispronunciations or mistaken words to be shared in a future issue of Inland 360. More details are at bit.ly/360cutewords.

Please send your examples, along with your city of residence, to arts@inland360.com or Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Palouse Pride T-shirt design contest underway

Designs for this year’s Palouse Pride T-shirt are due by April 21.

Entries must fit on an 8½ by 11-inch page, have “Palouse Pride 2025” in the design and be a single color (to be printed on a white shirt). They can be emailed to palouseinlandoasis@gmail.com.

Public voting, at inlandoasis.org, will be open until May 26, with the winner announced June 1. Palouse Pride is set for Sept. 5-7.

Related
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
Explore the arts
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
Seeking springtime sparkle
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
‘The Dream Hotel:’ a dystopian world in which people are det...
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
This week’s movies
Related
Events Roundup: A week full of culture
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
Events Roundup: A week full of culture
The Stream: Oscar winner ‘Anora’ debuts on Hulu
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
The Stream: Oscar winner ‘Anora’ debuts on Hulu
Arts opportunities
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
Arts opportunities
‘All the Other Mothers Hate Me’ is a breezy read by Sarah Harman
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
‘All the Other Mothers Hate Me’ is a breezy read by Sarah Harman
‘Moana 2’ sails onto Disney+
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
‘Moana 2’ sails onto Disney+
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
This week’s movies
Always time to die?
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
Always time to die?
Events Roundup: All-around fun
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
Events Roundup: All-around fun
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy