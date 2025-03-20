Reader participation

Deadline is Friday for cute things kids say
Friday is the deadline for readers to submit kids’ cute mispronunciations or mistaken words to be shared in a future issue of Inland 360. More details are at bit.ly/360cutewords.
Please send your examples, along with your city of residence, to arts@inland360.com or Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Palouse Pride T-shirt design contest underway
Designs for this year’s Palouse Pride T-shirt are due by April 21.
Entries must fit on an 8½ by 11-inch page, have “Palouse Pride 2025” in the design and be a single color (to be printed on a white shirt). They can be emailed to palouseinlandoasis@gmail.com.
Public voting, at inlandoasis.org, will be open until May 26, with the winner announced June 1. Palouse Pride is set for Sept. 5-7.