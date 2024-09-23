Reader Photo of the Day: Beautification in process

Members of the Triangle STEM Fraternity at Washington State University, including Ryan Meitz, from left, Cai Horn, Lance Lael, Luis Zarate, Andrew Varkey and Simon Meili, spent the day Nov. 10 volunteering at the Palouse Nature Center in Moscow. Led by Sydney Tucker, restoration technician for the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, the team helped prepare a children's garden, repair a bridge and mulch trails at the center. This photo was taken and submitted by Alycia Bean. Readers can submit their photos to photo@dnews.com.