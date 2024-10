Daily News reader Kent Zirker, of Moscow, submitted this photo, accompanied with this description: "This is not an alien attack. Our son-in-law, Seth Jones, of Covington, Wash., took this picture of the Navy’s Blue Angels FA/18-Super Hornets as they flew over the Bellevue LDS Temple where he works in facilities management. The planes were performing at Seattle’s Sea Fair. It almost appears as if the jets are attacking the angel atop the spire on the temple."