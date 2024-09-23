Reader Photo of the Day: Celebratory barbecue

About 450 people from seven Palouse-area faith organizations attended a barbecue Saturday at Mountain View Park in Moscow to celebrate the completion of several service projects in the area. Some of the projects they worked on included the Jefferson Elementary School community garden, Koppel Farm community garden clean-up, clothing drive for Moscow School District, providing volunteers for Whitman County Emergency Response Team, Blessing Beds (building beds for children who have no bed), Potlatch Food Bank birthday kits, demolition of a derelict structure in Judy�s Trail Nature Area in Troy, Pullman parks cleanup, Palouse Empire Fairground cleanup and painting, Moscow Ice Rink cleanup and a Red Cross blood drive. About 500 people total participated in the service projects, with volunteers hailing from the Pullman Islamic Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, First Presbyterian Church of Moscow, First United Methodist Church of Moscow, Calvary Chapel of the Palouse and Community Congregational United Church of Christ. Jonathan Bowman submitted this photo.