Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
StoriesSeptember 26, 2024

Reader Photo of the Day: Celebratory barbecue

About 450 people from seven Palouse-area faith organizations attended a barbecue Saturday at Mountain View Park in Moscow to celebrate the completion of several service projects in the area. Some of the projects they worked on included the Jefferson Elementary School community garden, Koppel Farm community garden clean-up, clothing drive for Moscow School District, providing volunteers for Whitman County Emergency Response Team, Blessing Beds (building beds for children who have no bed), Potlatch Food Bank birthday kits, demolition of a derelict structure in Judy�s Trail Nature Area in Troy, Pullman parks cleanup, Palouse Empire Fairground cleanup and painting, Moscow Ice Rink cleanup and a Red Cross blood drive. About 500 people total participated in the service projects, with volunteers hailing from the Pullman Islamic Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, First Presbyterian Church of Moscow, First United Methodist Church of Moscow, Calvary Chapel of the Palouse and Community Congregational United Church of Christ. Jonathan Bowman submitted this photo.
About 450 people from seven Palouse-area faith organizations attended a barbecue Saturday at Mountain View Park in Moscow to celebrate the completion of several service projects in the area. Some of the projects they worked on included the Jefferson Elementary School community garden, Koppel Farm community garden clean-up, clothing drive for Moscow School District, providing volunteers for Whitman County Emergency Response Team, Blessing Beds (building beds for children who have no bed), Potlatch Food Bank birthday kits, demolition of a derelict structure in Judy�s Trail Nature Area in Troy, Pullman parks cleanup, Palouse Empire Fairground cleanup and painting, Moscow Ice Rink cleanup and a Red Cross blood drive. About 500 people total participated in the service projects, with volunteers hailing from the Pullman Islamic Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, First Presbyterian Church of Moscow, First United Methodist Church of Moscow, Calvary Chapel of the Palouse and Community Congregational United Church of Christ. Jonathan Bowman submitted this photo.
About 450 people from seven Palouse-area faith organizations attended a barbecue Saturday at Mountain View Park in Moscow to celebrate the completion of several service projects in the area. Some of the projects they worked on included the Jefferson Elementary School community garden, Koppel Farm community garden clean-up, clothing drive for Moscow School District, providing volunteers for Whitman County Emergency Response Team, Blessing Beds (building beds for children who have no bed), Potlatch Food Bank birthday kits, demolition of a derelict structure in Judy�s Trail Nature Area in Troy, Pullman parks cleanup, Palouse Empire Fairground cleanup and painting, Moscow Ice Rink cleanup and a Red Cross blood drive. About 500 people total participated in the service projects, with volunteers hailing from the Pullman Islamic Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, First Presbyterian Church of Moscow, First United Methodist Church of Moscow, Calvary Chapel of the Palouse and Community Congregational United Church of Christ. Jonathan Bowman submitted this photo.
About 450 people from seven Palouse-area faith organizations attended a barbecue Saturday at Mountain View Park in Moscow to celebrate the completion of several service projects in the area. Some of the projects they worked on included the Jefferson Elementary School community garden, Koppel Farm community garden clean-up, clothing drive for Moscow School District, providing volunteers for Whitman County Emergency Response Team, Blessing Beds (building beds for children who have no bed), Potlatch Food Bank birthday kits, demolition of a derelict structure in Judy�s Trail Nature Area in Troy, Pullman parks cleanup, Palouse Empire Fairground cleanup and painting, Moscow Ice Rink cleanup and a Red Cross blood drive. About 500 people total participated in the service projects, with volunteers hailing from the Pullman Islamic Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, First Presbyterian Church of Moscow, First United Methodist Church of Moscow, Calvary Chapel of the Palouse and Community Congregational United Church of Christ. Jonathan Bowman submitted this photo.
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

About 450 people from seven Palouse-area faith organizations attended a barbecue Saturday at Mountain View Park in Moscow to celebrate the completion of several service projects in the area. Some of the projects they worked on included the Jefferson Elementary School community garden, Koppel Farm community garden clean-up, clothing drive for Moscow School District, providing volunteers for Whitman County Emergency Response Team, Blessing Beds (building beds for children who have no bed), Potlatch Food Bank birthday kits, demolition of a derelict structure in Judy’s Trail Nature Area in Troy, Pullman parks cleanup, Palouse Empire Fairground cleanup and painting, Moscow Ice Rink cleanup and a Red Cross blood drive. About 500 people total participated in the service projects, with volunteers hailing from the Pullman Islamic Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, First Presbyterian Church of Moscow, First United Methodist Church of Moscow, Calvary Chapel of the Palouse and Community Congregational United Church of Christ. Jonathan Bowman submitted this photo.

Advertisement
Related
StoriesSep. 28
Reader Photo of the Day: Marching for lentils
StoriesSep. 25
Golden backdrop
StoriesSep. 24
Boil water advisory in effect for Troy
StoriesSep. 24
Duet among the trees
Related
On the edge of their seats
StoriesSep. 23
On the edge of their seats
Team spirit
StoriesSep. 21
Team spirit
Reader Photo of the Day: Blue Angels
StoriesSep. 21
Reader Photo of the Day: Blue Angels
Kohberger’s first Ada County hearing next week; proceedings will be livestreamed
StoriesSep. 19
Kohberger’s first Ada County hearing next week; proceedings will be livestreamed
Work on Lenville Road Bridge near completion
StoriesSep. 19
Work on Lenville Road Bridge near completion
Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says
StoriesSep. 15
Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says
FIRST LOOK: Vandals dish up revenge to Great Danes
StoriesSep. 14
FIRST LOOK: Vandals dish up revenge to Great Danes
FIRST LOOK: WSU victorious in Apple Cup classic
StoriesSep. 14
FIRST LOOK: WSU victorious in Apple Cup classic
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy