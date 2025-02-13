Reader Photo of the Day: Linked hearts

Daily News reader Nancy Chaney, of Moscow, captured this photo Friday near her home on Ponderosa Drive. Chaney had this to say about the scene: "Just in time for Valentine's Day, this is reminder to show gratitude (and patience) for our streets departments and snow removal crews. These linked hearts imprinted by tire treads in light snow caught my attention while walking my dog this week. The sweet discovery was a welcome distraction from the days news." Readers can submit photos to photo@dnews.com for publication consideration.