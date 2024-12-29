Ready to take the plunge?

Lewiston-Clarkston residents can begin the New Year channeling one of the ultimate examples of cold weather habitants: polar bears.
The traditional Polar Bear Plunge will begin at noon Wednesday at the dock below the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge, 15th Street in Clarkston near Hells Canyon Resort, although people often begin arriving around 11:30 a.m., according to one of the event’s organizers, Jett Vallandigham.
While the event is named after polar bears that plunge into icy waters, the Snake River is no Arctic Ocean. According to the National Weather Service, polar bear plungers have a 50% chance of precipitation for New Year’s Day, which includes a chance of snow before 10 a.m. then a chance of rain and snow. But the mostly cloudy day will have a high near 39 degrees.
In 2021, the event was canceled because the river was iced over. Last year the outside temperature was in the low 40s and the river was 38 degrees. Still, about 180 people took the plunge.
Vallandigham noted it would be a good year to join, if anyone has been sitting on the fence. The weather has been warmer than usual, the sun might be out and the river isn’t frozen.
“It is so invigorating, a great start for the new year,” Vallandigham wrote in information provided to the Tribune.
Some also report that a cold plunge can help the immune system, Vallandigham said. It can also help with chronic inflammation, improve mental health, helps manage stress responses and can help with workout recovery, according to National Public Radio.
For those planning on attending, they should wear warm clothes and a swimsuit. Vallandigham suggests wearing shoes and a hat for being in the water. When people are out of the water, make sure to have a towel or something warm to wrap up in.
“Oh yes, eat a hearty breakfast like hot cakes with lots of syrup, eggs for protein, and hot cocoa or hot coffee,” Vallandigham wrote.
Like real polar bears that naturally have fur and fat to keep warm, people can eat and don clothes to help mitigate the cold water. But if there are issues, emergency medical technicians will be at the event prepared to jump in.
