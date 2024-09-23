Sections
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

Reaves sworn in as new Clarkston city councilor

Grant writer outdid two other applicants

Lewiston Tribune
Sarah Reaves
The newest member of the Clarkston City Council was sworn in Monday night after three applicants were interviewed for the role.

Sarah Reaves, a grant writer for TriState Health, garnered the most votes. David Wilson and Jesse Shroyer also received support from the six councilors making the decision.

Reaves is involved in various community organizations, and serves as treasurer for the Asotin County Alliance for the Unhoused. She shared her vision for the city of Clarkston, listing a new high school, business growth and the homeless issue as the top priorities to tackle.

Clarkston is known as a retirement community, but Reaves said she’d also like to see more opportunities for young people. Making the city a place where families stay to raise their children is important for the future, she said.

During her interview, Reaves described herself as analytical, logical and a problem solver. She hopes to work toward energizing Clarkston and creating more communal spaces where people of all ages can connect. “I think we’d learn a lot from each other,” she said, “just by having conversations.”

Several councilors thanked Reaves, Wilson and Shroyer for being willing to serve the community. They were all good candidates and well suited for the role, said Councilor Skate Pierce.

