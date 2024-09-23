Regaining access to Rattlesnake Mountain

Rattlesnake Mountain remains closed to the public a decade after Congress ordered at least limited public access to the tallest mountain in the Tri-Cities area.

Most of the almost 3,600-foot mountain near Richland was taken over as part of the security perimeter around the Hanford nuclear site in 1943 and later became part of the Hanford Reach National Monument.

But it remains closed to the public, with the exception of some spring wildflower tours for limited participants more than nine years ago. The tours in hired minibuses were closely supervised by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials.

Now the federal government is working toward having a summit with tribes on giving them co-stewardship of the mountain as the federal government moves toward required public access, said Candice Robertson, the new Department of Energy senior adviser for environmental management, during a recent Hanford visit.

“Obviously the tribes have a high priority on making sure sacred sites remain sacred,” she said.

DOE needs to also continue to talk to the community about its interest in access and how, when and how often that would happen, as well as the tribes, Robertson said.

Tribal use, stewardship

The tribal summit would advance a federal government proposal announced in December 2023 to give Northwest tribes co-stewardship authority for the use and protection of Rattlesnake Mountain

DOE and the Department of Interior signed a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 that called for an interagency team to be formed for discussions with leaders of the Wanapum Band and the Yakama, Nez Perce and Umatilla Tribes.

The Department of Energy is the landowner and the monument land is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of the Department of Interior.

The objective is to treat Laliik, the Native American name of Rattlesnake Mountain, as a sacred site and to support tribal connections to the mountain “that are essential to their spiritual interconnectedness, traditional gathering practices, and other ceremonial and cultural needs,” according to the memorandum of understanding.

Discussions would include the potential for additional protective measures, improved access for tribal members and opportunities for tribes to take a more active role in stewardship of the mountain, DOE said in late 2023. It would also allow traditional ecological knowledge of indigenous communities to be incorporated into management plans.