Regents select finalist for WSU president

PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents has selected a finalist to become the institution’s next president.
The regents interviewed three candidates behind closed doors during a two-day special meeting in Seattle last week. The university announced in a news release Friday its search for a president entered the final stages after the board settled on “Candidate B.”
Board Chairperson Lisa Keohokalole has begun negotiations with the presidential search finalist. The candidate won’t be revealed publicly until regents vote on employment contract agreements in a future meeting.
Current WSU President Kirk Schulz announced last April he will retire this June. Regents created a presidential search advisory committee to aid in the selection, and more than 200 candidates expressed interest in the position.
WSU’s 12th president will begin in July.