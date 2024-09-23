Registration open for Asotin County Garden Symposium

Garden enthusiasts of all levels are invited to join the Master Gardener Foundation of Asotin and Garfield Counties for the Garden Symposium on March 29.

The theme for the symposium is “Strategies for Successful Gardening at Any Age,” and it is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29 at the United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., in Clarkston. The registration deadline is March 21.

The schedule of events is as follows:

8:30 a.m. — Check-in.

9 a.m. — Keynote address from Cathi Lamoreux on “Gardening with a Flexible Plan.” Lamoreux is the current vice president of the Master Gardener Foundation of Washington state.