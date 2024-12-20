Rejected budget proposal revived Farm Bill extension

MINNEAPOLIS — American farmers are hoping that aid to agriculture will be revived as Congress struggles to pass a short-term spending bill that would keep the federal government funded and avert a looming partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight Friday night.

A one-year extension of federal farm programs, around $30 billion in economic relief and an agreement that would increase sales of a higher blend of ethanol, called E15, were part of a bipartisan deal that collapsed Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump and his allies denounced the overall package. But even as he rejected that deal, Trump signaled that he was at least aware of concerns in farm country, which voted heavily for him in the election.

A new House Republican version announced Thursday kept the one-year Farm Bill extension and the economic aid but dropped the ethanol provision. It remained unclear whether it could clear both chambers amid opposition from Democrats and some conservative Republicans, and get President Joe Biden’s signature, in time to prevent a shutdown.

Both versions of the proposed “continuing resolution” would extend Farm Bill programs for another year after lawmakers were unable to agree on a new five-year package despite months of negotiations. They also include $10 billion to help farmers who’ve been struggling with high interest rates, declining crop prices and rising production costs that are outpacing farm revenues. Producers also would get $20 billion of the $100 billion in disaster aid in the package.

“SUCCESS in Washington!” Trump posted on social media. “Speaker Mike Johnson and the House have come to a very good Deal for the American People. The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes.”

Farm groups say the aid they seek wouldn’t make producers whole, but it would give them some badly needed stability as they apply for loans this winter to prepare for the spring planting.

According to fresh projections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture this month, net farm income is expected to decline 4.1% for 2024 after falling 19.4% in 2023 from the record highs reached in 2022.

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall urged Congress in a letter Wednesday night to preserve the farm provisions in a new agreement.

“Any alternative Continuing Resolution (CR) must include: a farm bill extension, aid to rebuild after natural disasters, economic assistance to bridge the gap until we can get to a new farm bill, and year-round E-15 sales,” Duval wrote. “Weather-related natural disasters in 2023 and 2024 have crippled communities across the country. The weather events may have passed, but unthinkable wreckage remains. Entire communities must be rebuilt.”

Carolyn Olson -- who raises organic corn, soybean and wheat near Cottonwood in southwestern Minnesota -- said relief would be helpful to farmers who’ve been affected by natural disasters, whether that’s drought in the Midwest or hurricanes in the Southeast.