For years, Idaho Republican lawmakers have said the rising budget for Idaho’s largest government program, Medicaid, needs to be controlled.

Some think 2025 may finally be the year for big changes in Idaho Medicaid expansion, which made more lower income earners eligible for the health insurance assistance program.

Idaho voters widely approved the policy in 2018. But many Republican lawmakers say expansion is a key driver behind Medicaid’s budget growth.

Lawmakers expect several bills on Medicaid expansion — ranging from flat-out repeal bills to proposals that would require reform as a condition of expansion to continue — to be introduced in the 2025 legislative session, which starts Jan. 6.

In the past, those types of bills haven’t advanced far in the Legislature. But significant turnover in the House Health and Welfare Committee — combined with Republicans securing control of the White House and both chambers of the U.S. Congress — may pave a path forward for the bills next year.

“Medicaid expansion will very unlikely look the same as it has in years past,” Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, told the Idaho Capital Sun in an interview.

To Redman, the question is: Is adding sideboards, such as work requirements, to make the program more efficient and accountable the way, “or is a full repeal the only option that we have?”

“In my meetings with multiple folks in health care, I think they like the thought of having sideboards,” he continued. “And not everyone does, right? … But I know that the current makeup, at least in the House, knows that we need to make some corrections to Medicaid expansion.”

What is Medicaid expansion in Idaho?

Under the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010, the federal government incentivized states to expand Medicaid to a broader range of low-income earners by offering to cover Medicaid expansion policies at a higher federal matching rate of 90%.

Idaho was one of several holdout states that didn’t expand Medicaid.

Idaho Republican lawmakers have long worried states would be left to pay higher costs for expansion if the federal government reduced its extra pay.

But in not expanding Medicaid, tens of thousands of Idahoans were left in a medical insurance assistance coverage gap, dubbed the Medicaid gap. People in the gap earned too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too much to qualify for tax subsidies on Idaho’s health insurance marketplace, Your Health Idaho.

To qualify for subsidies on the exchange, people need to earn at least 138% of the federal poverty level. To qualify for Medicaid before expansion, people could earn up to 100% of the federal poverty level. Medicaid expansion raised that income cap to 138%, closing the gap