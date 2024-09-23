Sections
Local News
October 15, 2024

Republican candidates to appear at meet and greet Thursday at Lewiston

Anonymous Author
story image illustation

Several Republican candidates who will appear on Nez Perce County ballots in the Nov. 5 general election will take part in a meet and greet event this week organized by the Nez Perce County Republican Women’s Club.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Ernie’s Steakhouse in Lewiston. All are welcome to attend.

Among the candidates scheduled to appear are U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher; Nez Perce County commission candidate Joe Gish; Idaho House incumbents Brandon Mitchell, Lori McCann and Charlie Shepherd; Idaho Senate incumbent Dan Foreman; and Idaho House candidate Kyle N. Harris.

