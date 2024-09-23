Sections
Local NewsNovember 6, 2024

Republicans appear to hold seats in District 2

Hart, Hawkins, Scott show leads in early results

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

Republican incumbents appear to be keeping their seats in Idaho District 2 races.

Republican Phil Hart has received 3,523 votes to Democrat Tom Hearn’s 1,248 votes.

In the District 2 representative seats, Republicans Heather Scott and Dale Hawkins each have more than 70% of the vote. Scott received 3,577 to Democrat Loree Peery’s 1,181 for seat A. Hawkins leads with 3,530 votes over 933 votes for Democrat Tami Holdahl and Libertarian Jennifer Luoma’s 156 votes for seat B.

All results are preliminary as of press time.

