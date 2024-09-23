Republicans appear to hold seats in District 2

In the District 2 representative seats, Republicans Heather Scott and Dale Hawkins each have more than 70% of the vote. Scott received 3,577 to Democrat Loree Peery’s 1,181 for seat A. Hawkins leads with 3,530 votes over 933 votes for Democrat Tami Holdahl and Libertarian Jennifer Luoma’s 156 votes for seat B.

All results are preliminary as of press time.