Restoration project aimed at helping sharp-tailed grouse

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Not far from the shores of Z Lake, amid the tan grasslands of the Swanson Lakes Wildlife Area, there’s an enclosure that looks out of place.

A tall fence surrounds about 22,500 square feet of the state-owned property. Inside, plants grow in rows, each one poking through a hole in black matting.

In all, there are 700 plants. There are aspen and birch trees, and a medley of berries — snow, elder, buffalo. They’ve been growing here for a little more than five months, the result of a restoration project in May led by the Spokane Audubon Society and the local Pheasants Forever chapter.

The plot is meant to become habitat and forage for the wildlife of the scablands, including a scant population of sharp-tailed grouse.

That will take years. The fence is there to make sure deer and elk and other species don’t eat the shrubs and trees before they have a chance to grow. Eventually, it will be able to come down, and the plot will be able to provide food and shelter for the grouse and other wildlife through the winter.

For now, though, things look good. Mike Finch, who manages the wildlife area for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, walked through the plot earlier this month and marveled at just how many of the plants made it through the hot, dry summer — it seemed like almost none of them had died.

“For survival, this plot is something else,” Finch said. “You just don’t see this kind of survival, especially all summer with no rain.”

Finch would know. He’s been working for WDFW in the area since 1994, and since then, both WDFW and the Bureau of Land Management have worked hard to restore native grasses and plants in the Lake Creek drainage south of Creston.

He has a binder that details all of them —old agricultural fields returned to native grass mixes, wetlands that have been brought back, other plots of trees and shrubs. The projects cover about 3,300 acres, and there’s still more to come.

The work helps all of the scablands fauna, but that small, ground-dwelling bird remains the driving force behind it.

“It all comes back to the sharp-tailed grouse,” said Jason Lowe, the BLM biologist for the area.

Downward trend

Sharp-tailed grouse are small birds known for their performative mating rituals. They’re are wildly abundant in some places, to the point that they become a prized quarry for hunters.

That was once the case in Washington, but the birds suffered a steep decline and are now barely hanging on. Now, they’re protected as endangered under state law, and WDFW estimates fewer than 1,000 birds exist statewide across seven populations in Douglas, Okanogan and Lincoln counties.

Habitat loss and fragmentation are the main culprits behind the decline. Intact shrub-steppe landscapes are key. Changes to agricultural practices and a decline in land enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program combined to carve up some of the places the birds rely on.

Fire doesn’t help either, and the population in Lincoln County took a major hit after the Whitney Fire of 2020. The blaze was one of several in Washington that took off on Labor Day that year, and it torched more than 120,000 acres.

At the 21,000-acre Swanson Lakes Wildlife Area, it charred all but about 200 acres, Finch said.

It remade the landscape. Before, the place was a sea of sagebrush. Now, the pockets of sage are few and far between.

That was hard on the prairie grouse that called the area home. A population of sage grouse that had been reintroduced dropped to single digits after the fire and finally blinked out this year, said Kim Thorburn, a member of the Spokane Audubon Society who has helped monitor grouse in the area for years.

Sharp-tailed grouse numbers dropped dramatically, too. Thorburn said the population in Lincoln County was estimated at about 130 before the fire, and had held steady for a while.