Review: ‘Open Socrates’ shows why philosophy isn’t a spectator sport

During a time when many are complaining about divisiveness in politics and in society, it seems counterintuitive for a book to make the case that we need to argue more.

But in “Open Socrates: The Case for a Philosophical Life,” Agnes Callard illustrates how philosophy isn’t just a spectator sport. It requires engaging with one another and arguing with each other, and admitting mistakes.

Callard offers a roadmap for using the ancient Greek philosopher for approaching knotty discussion on topics such as love, politics and death.

Callard’s book is intellectually challenging and hardly a simple crash course on Socrates, but the payoff is worth the time and effort put into rethinking approaches to philosophy and life.