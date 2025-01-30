Review: Whatever you do, don’t book a seat for ‘Flight Risk’

“Flight Risk” sounds like the setup for a joke: What do you get when you put a U.S. Marshal, a fugitive and an unhinged pilot in a small plane? We don’t know but get out your barf bag.

Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace star in this truly forgettable thriller-comedy that earns its debut — or dump — in January among similar cinematic dreck. You’ve heard of slow-motion car crashes? Just substitute a plane.

In a sort of Dollar Store “Con Air,” Dockery plays a federal agent transporting Grace’s fugitive-turned-witness to testify against the mob. They need to get to Anchorage quick and enlist the help of a pilot — Wahlberg, a bro’s bro. Of course, not everyone is as they seem. OK, it’s Wahlberg. He’s a nut job.

Each member of this unholy trio seems to be in a different movie. Dockery is trying to be all Lara Croft, intense kick-ass problem-solving under immense pressure, very serious. But Grace is in a sitcom, trying out one-liners as the sarcastic nerd in the back of the plane. And Wahlberg has gone full sneering Hannibal Lecter, constantly threatening sexual violence. (“We can play hide the hot dog.”)

That means that everyone in the movie isn’t flying in the same direction and the tone is all over the place. Brutal shootings and cuffed beatdowns mix with terrible puns and jokes at the expense of Spirit Airlines. Hey, at least Spirit can land something.

Wahlberg is the most fascinating misfire. His character is listening to the New Order song “Happy Mondays” when we meet him and the fact that this sleazebag sociopath is enjoying a British New Wave classic wasn’t expected. Later we learn that he’s wearing a wig. What the filmmakers are saying here in both choices is unclear. Don’t judge a book? Balding psychos can enjoy Kajagoogoo like the rest of us?