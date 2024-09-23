Richard Gilmore, known as Rick, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, surrounded by family. Rick was born in Spokane and his parents were Chester and Alta Gilmore. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1957.
He had a diverse life which included working in Europe, serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Helena for two years and teaching in isolated Alaska villages for eight years. The highlight of his life was teaching Inuit and Yupik Natives with Deanna and learning about other cultures.
Rick later became an immigration inspector and had posts in Montana, Montreal and Ireland. After retiring he taught college students in China and younger students in Japan. Rick and Deanna settled in Moscow.
He is survived by his wife, children Kathleen (Del) Treichel, Patrick (Collett) Gilmore, Amy (Mike) Solberg, Tara (Brian) Young and Brian (Lindsey) Gilmore. He also leaves behind his sister Nancy (Art) Flagan, grandchildren Kai and Tashi Simpson, Jackson, Brennan and Keira Gilmore, Paige (Dakota) Fiene, Sierra (Cole) Oakley, Shan, Hunter and Savannah Solberg, Eden (Evan) Valencia, Noah, Josiah and Selah Young, and Chloe and Brady Gilmore, as well as 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Rick Gilmore was known to be a kind and gentle man, loved by all.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 20, with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow, and then interment will take place at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.