Richard Gilmore, known as Rick, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, surrounded by family. Rick was born in Spokane and his parents were Chester and Alta Gilmore. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1957.

He had a diverse life which included working in Europe, serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Helena for two years and teaching in isolated Alaska villages for eight years. The highlight of his life was teaching Inuit and Yupik Natives with Deanna and learning about other cultures.

Rick later became an immigration inspector and had posts in Montana, Montreal and Ireland. After retiring he taught college students in China and younger students in Japan. Rick and Deanna settled in Moscow.