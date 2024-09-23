Risch: ‘Jury’s still out’ on women serving in military combat

More than 40 years since the first American servicewomen were allowed to serve in combat, Idaho U.S. Sen. Jim Risch thinks the “jury’s still out” on how the U.S. military should manage women’s involvement in a war zone.

The three-term Republican senator responded to a question over the weekend related to President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Fox News host Pete Hegseth to lead the Pentagon as U.S. defense secretary. Hegseth, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army National Guard member, has said several times, including recently, that women shouldn’t serve in combat.

“Look, I think it’s delusional for anybody to not agree that women in combat creates certain unique situations that have to be dealt with. I think the jury’s still out on how to do that,” Risch said in a panel appearance at the annual Halifax International Security Forum over the weekend.

“I’m not a military person,” Risch continued. “I rely on the military to handle those kinds of things. What I demand of the military is that they focus on the No. 1 job they have, and that is winning, if indeed we get into combat. So I’ll leave that to them to sort that out.”

Risch, 81, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is expected to take over as chair of the influential committee when Republicans take control of Congress’s upper chamber in January. Previously as Idaho’s lieutenant governor, Risch also stepped in for six months as governor because of a presidential Cabinet appointment during the George W. Bush administration.

Risch’s comments drew almost immediate scorn from the top commander of the Armed Forces in Canada, the host nation for the weekend event. Gen. Jennie Carignan, the first woman to hold the leading military position of the U.S.’s northern neighbor, called out Risch by name for suggesting the “idea that women are a distraction to defense and national security” or “some kind of social experiment,” the Associated Press reported.

“I can’t believe that in 2024, we still have to justify the contribution of women to their defense and to their service in their country,” Carignan said. “And all the women sitting here in uniform, stepping in and deciding to get into harm’s way and fight for their country, need to be recognized for doing so.”

Carignan received a standing ovation following her comments.

“And that, folks, is the distraction, not the women themselves,” she added.

Carignan, Canada’s chief of the defence staff after her appointment in July by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has served nearly 40 years in her nation’s military, including several international combat zones.

Risch’s office did not respond Monday to the Idaho Statesman’s request for comment