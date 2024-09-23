Rivaura persists despite a year of tribulations

A northern Idaho winery is looking forward to a better harvest after having experienced a year of “fire and ice.”
Rivaura Estate Vineyard & Winery, a family-run operation located in Juliaetta next to the Clearwater River, is used to dealing with weather-related challenges in a climate that experiences four seasons.
This past year, though, was an especially difficult journey.
It started with a cold snap in January that led to temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees. The buds on the grape vines died, which led to lower production.
“Yields were definitely way down than they have been for the past couple years,” said Vince Hewett, assistant winemaker.
Vince helps operate the business with fellow winemaker Lane Hewett.
In the summertime, Juliaetta experienced the devastating Gwen Fire that spread nearly 30,000 acres and destroyed nearly 150 structures. One of its victims was Colter’s Creek, another Juliaetta winery and vineyard that was forced to close after being damaged by the flames.
The blaze reached Rivaura’s doorstep as well. Volunteers and water trucks were able to fend off the fire, which crawled up to the vineyard and near the tasting room, Vince said.
He said they were “very fortunate” they were able to suppress the fire.
The spring and fall months were much kinder to Rivaura. Vince said the springtime rains and the prolonged mild fall weather allowed the grapes to ripen and reach full maturity.
The Hewett’s are used to dealing with the extreme weather in their part of the Northwest. They recalled a streak of 115-degree days in summer 2021 that prevented their plants from developing.
They managed to overcome these challenges and remain optimistic about the upcoming harvest.
Assistant winemaker Lane said they hope their yields come back so their inventory can recover and that they won’t see another “year of fire and ice.”
Rivaura has tasting rooms located in Juliaetta and Coeur d’Alene.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.