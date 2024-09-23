Sanitizing best practices for clean cutting boards

I am often asked which cutting board is safest to use and how to choose one for purchase when so many options and materials are available. Each material has its advantages and disadvantages, which can further complicate the decision.
Cutting boards are generally separated into two broad categories: porous and nonporous. Here is a breakdown of the pros and cons for each, and how to ensure they are kept clean and don’t become a food safety hazard in your kitchen.
Porous cutting boards are generally made from wood or bamboo. They are a popular choice because they are natural products and cause less dulling of knife blades over time. However, since they are porous, there is a risk that they could harbor pathogens if not cleaned and properly sanitized after use. Additionally, they may retain moisture and food particles, allowing for pathogen growth. Bamboo cutting boards are less porous than wood cutting boards and generally absorb less moisture because of their hardness. Porous cutting boards can easily warp, especially if placed in the dishwasher, and can lose their smoothness and color if not cared for.
Nonporous cutting boards are made from materials such as glass, stone, ceramic or plastic. They are generally easy to care for and very durable. Since they are nonporous, they are less likely to retain moisture and food particles, allowing pathogens to grow. Glass, ceramic and stone cutting boards can quickly dull knife blades. Additionally, inadvertent chipping of these surfaces may cause fragments to get into food, which could result in lacerations, broken teeth or other injuries. Care should be taken to ensure glass, ceramic and stone cutting boards are in good condition before use and should be discarded if they are damaged.
Plastic cutting boards dull knife blades more slowly than glass, stone or ceramic boards and are unlikely to chip, reducing the risk of physical hazards in food. They are relatively inexpensive and easy to care for. Although plastic boards can also warp, they can generally be washed in the dishwasher. Some consumers are concerned about microplastics in their food and may be dissuaded from using plastic boards. However, current scientific evidence does not show that the level of microplastics in foods poses a risk to human health.
It is important to use cutting boards properly to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. It is recommended to use one cutting board for fresh produce and ready-to-eat foods, and a different one for raw meat, poultry and fish. Additionally, preparing ready-to-eat foods and produce before handling meat, poultry or fish is strongly recommended to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Never use the same cutting board to cut produce, ready-to-eat foods and meats unless it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between uses.
Regardless of which material you choose, it is vital to ensure cutting boards are cleaned and sanitized properly to prevent microbial growth and cross-contamination of food. Cleaning is the removal of food particles and other debris, while sanitizing is the reduction or elimination of pathogens on a surface. Unless cutting boards are cleaned in your dishwasher, cleaning and sanitizing is a multistep process, and cleaning must be done before sanitizing to ensure the sanitizer(s) can work properly.
To ensure proper cleaning and sanitizing, start by removing all debris from the cutting board with a paper towel or by rinsing the board. A scrub brush can be used to help loosen food debris. Next, wash the board in hot, soapy water, and rinse thoroughly with clean water. The last step is sanitizing the cutting board.
There are several different sanitizers available on the market that include sprays or wipes. Regardless of which sanitizer you choose, check the label carefully. Some sanitizers should not be used on food-contact surfaces. Each sanitizer has a required “contact time” where the surface must remain wet with the sanitizer for a specified period to ensure the destruction of pathogens. The contact time for each sanitizer will be stated on the label.
Household bleach is an inexpensive and easy-to-use sanitizer. To make a bleach sanitizing solution, mix one-half teaspoon of 5.25%- to 6.25%-strength bleach with one quart of water. If using bleach with a strength of 8.25%, mix one-quarter teaspoon in a quart of water. Only use plain, unscented household bleach. The bleach sanitizing solution can be stored in a labeled spray bottle for up to 24 hours. After 24 hours, the bleach solution loses efficacy and will need to be remade. Spray the entire cutting board thoroughly and allow the cutting board to stay wet with the bleach solution for at least two minutes before air drying.
Any cutting boards showing signs of wear and tear, such as chips or deep grooves, should be discarded. They are difficult to clean and sanitize, may harbor pathogens more easily, and could introduce physical hazards, such as plastic, glass or stone into your food.
By following these tips, you can reduce the risk of cross-contamination and ensure your cutting boards are safe to use regardless of the material they are made from.
Smith is an associate professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University in Pullman. Comments or questions may be emailed to food.safety@wsu.edu.