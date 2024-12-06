Sections
PhotosDecember 6, 2024

Santa’s a Vandal

Anonymous Author
The youngest member of the Elg-Lopez family is handed to Santa for a family photo Thursday in the University of Idaho Student Union Building rotunda on campus in Moscow. The university’s department of Career Services hosted the annual free photos for two days this week.
The youngest member of the Elg-Lopez family is handed to Santa for a family photo Thursday in the University of Idaho Student Union Building rotunda on campus in Moscow. The university’s department of Career Services hosted the annual free photos for two days this week.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A group of University of Idaho undergraduate students raise their V’s up for a photo with Santa Thursday in the Idaho Student Union Building rotunda on campus in Moscow.
A group of University of Idaho undergraduate students raise their V’s up for a photo with Santa Thursday in the Idaho Student Union Building rotunda on campus in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
