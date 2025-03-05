Schweitzer voices support for Canada, Mexico

The founder of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories released a statement supporting Canada and Mexico on the day President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on those countries Tuesday.

“We’re united by free trade, with much more in common than in difference,” Ed Schweitzer wrote. “Our differences in culture, language, climate, and history are to be celebrated and appreciated. They’re our roots.”

Schweitzer in his letter praised the benefits of free trade with other countries, particularly in the energy industry.

He wrote that partnerships with Canada and Mexico drive down the prices of energy, increase the dependability of the supply and improve the environment through green energy. SEL has facilities in both countries and sells power grid products around the world.

Schweitzer wrote that Trump “seems to be missing the joy in our sovereign roots and our mutual successes enhanced by free trade.”