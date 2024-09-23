Seahawks have plenty of work to do in season’s second half

SEATTLE — The story of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 season can so far be told in two distinct chapters.

There was the hopeful 3-0 start, in which Seattle beat Denver, New England and Miami, each of which was playing with either a rookie or a backup quarterback.

Chapter two is the 1-5 stretch since, in which the Seahawks’ defense has struggled to stop the run and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb hasn’t been able to get Seattle’s run game working.

With quarterback Geno Smith leading the league in passing, not everything is bad in Seahawks-land. But coach Mike Macdonald — hired for his expertise on the defensive side — is leading a team that ranks in the lower half of the league in total defense, pass defense, rush defense and runs allowed.

The Seahawks have plenty of work to do in their final eight games.

What’s working

The passing game has surpassed expectations, with Smith leading the NFL in passing yards and yards per game.

Smith has a 68.1% completion rate, has exceeded 360 yards in two games and has gone over 300 in two more. He’s put up those numbers while being sacked 28 times, fourth most in the NFL.

He has thrown some costly interceptions, but overall, Smith has given the Seahawks chances to win games that otherwise could have been blowouts.

What needs help

The offense line has been hampered by injuries, penalties and silly mistakes. Right tackle has been a revolving door, with Abraham Lucas missing the first nine games after knee surgery, and George Fant going down in Week 1 with a knee injury. That forced rookie Michael Jerrell into a starting role.

Center Connor Williams has struggled to snap the ball reliably, with one high snap leading to a fumble that took the Seahawks out of touchdown range in the game against Buffalo. Smith also had to reach for a few inaccurate snaps in Sunday’s 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams.

Stock up