Seahawks keep slim playoff hopes alive by beating Bears

CHICAGO — Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams’ late pass and the Seattle Seahawks boosted their fading playoff hopes, squeezing past Chicago 6-3 on Thursday night to hand the Bears their 10th straight loss.

Jason Myers kicked field goals on the game’s first possession and near the end of the second quarter. Leonard Williams had two of Seattle’s seven sacks, and Woolen sealed the win in the closing minute.

Chicago had a fourth down at the Seattle 40 with 20 seconds remaining. The Seahawks brought the blitz, and a leaping Woolen picked off a pass intended for Keenan Allen at the 22, ending Williams’ NFL rookie-record string of passes without an interception at 353.

“We’re in the mode of control what we can control,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “We know what’s coming next week. We’re going to spend this weekend getting our minds and bodies and spirits right to go play a game. We’re praying that it’s for the division championship.”

Geno Smith threw for 160 yards and the sluggish Seahawks (9-7) came away with a win they sorely needed after dropping two in a row. They came in trailing the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams by a game with two remaining.

“We still are seeing it as a possibility,” Leonard Williams said. “In a way, we’re trying to say, ‘Let’s control the controllables and let the other things fall into place as they will.’”

Seattle’s most likely path to the playoffs is by having the Rams lose to Arizona on Saturday and beating Los Angeles to close the regular season. The Seahawks were in control of their postseason fate before losing to Minnesota last week.

Chicago (4-12) has two double-digit losing streaks in general manager Ryan Poles’ three seasons. The Bears dropped the final 10 games two years ago as part of a franchise-worst 14 game slide that stretched into 2023. They’ve never lost more than 10 straight in one season, and fans chanted “Sell the team!” near the end of this one.

Chicago’s defense did its part. But it was a rough night for the offense.

Caleb Williams extended his NFL-leading total and individual franchise record for sacks to 67. The Bears broke their previous mark of 66 sacks allowed in 2004, when they used four quarterbacks.

Williams acknowledged the hits are taking their toll. But he also vowed to grow from the experience.