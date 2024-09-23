Seahawks' measuring-stick game doesn't go as they wanted vs. Bills

SEATTLE — Coaches like to be able to say after a loss that at least their team went down fighting.

They do usually prefer when the fighting isn't among themselves.

Alas, the sight of Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed and edge rusher Derick Hall arguing on the sidelines late in the first half following a roughing-the-passer penalty on Hall that kept a Buffalo drive alive, and needing to be separated, served as an all-too-fitting lasting image of a disastrous afternoon for the Seahawks.

When the Seahawks weren't pushing each other Sunday they were being pushed around by the Buffalo Bills, who left town with a 31-10 victory that at times felt even more decisive on the field.

The Bills outgained Seattle 445-233 for the game, and 416-141 when they had grabbed a 31-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Bills held the Seahawks to a season-low 32 yards rushing on 17 attempts — half of that coming on five scrambles from quarterback Geno Smith — while gaining 164 yards rushing of their own on 34 attempts.

"The long and short of it is, we got outplayed, out-coached, and we've got to go make it right," Seahawks first-year coach Mike Macdonald said.

The Seahawks showed an alarming lack of disciplined play, especially when it mattered most.

Despite how the final stats accurately painted a dominant Buffalo win, the Seahawks had chances early to make it a game, holding the ball inside the Bills' 3-yard line or closer twice in the second quarter.

Each time, disaster ensued.

The first possession unraveled when center Connor Williams fired a shotgun snap far over Smith's head on second-and-goal at the 3. Their next snap came at the 27 and the Seahawks had to settle for a Jason Myers field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.

The Seahawks made what looked like could have been a game-turning play, when cornerback Josh Jobe picked off Buffalo's Josh Allen — Allen's first interception this season — returning it to the 7.

Three plays took it to the 1, where they went for it.

Williams appeared to step on Smith's foot as Smith took the snap from under center, sending the Seahawks quarterback tumbling backward for a loss of six.

"We had too many self-inflicted wounds," Smith said. "That's been our story this season. We got down there in the red zone twice, had a shot at points and came away with nothing. Well, we got three points, but we want to score touchdowns."

Things went from bad to worse as Buffalo drove to Seattle's 24. An Allen pass on third down fell incomplete as the Bills were also called for an illegal shift. But after Allen threw, Hall hit him, drawing not only a flag but the ire of Reed.

Reed began jawing at Hall on the field, a conversation that continued onto the sidelines, where the two had to be separated.

Given new life, Buffalo scored two plays later to take a 14-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Macdonald insisted the dust-up wasn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

"Well there is some frustration there," Macdonald said. "Look, our guys are connected, and they have each other's backs. They are emotional. There are going to be flare-ups and stuff. Seems like it calmed down. Wasn't a smart penalty. Just that's not how we train our guys to attack quarterbacks, so wasn't a smart move."

You can argue that either the Seahawks never recovered, or the Bills simply reasserted their will more in the second half.