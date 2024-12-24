Seahawks’ only path to playoffs is towin NFC West, with help from Rams

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks may face insurmountable obstacles on their narrow path to the playoffs.

Their only hope of reaching the postseason is to win the NFC West, and they’re a game behind the Los Angeles Rams after Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That means the Seahawks (8-7) have to win their final two games and the Rams must lose to slumping Arizona on Saturday for Seattle to sneak into the postseason.

Seattle was competitive against Minnesota, which shares the best record in the NFC with Detroit. Geno Smith’s 4-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner gave the Seahawks the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings took advantage of a facemask penalty against Byron Murphy II on their next possession and Sam Darnold found Justin Jefferson for a go-ahead 39-yard touchdown.

A late interception by Smith sealed the loss and put the Seahawks in a tough spot heading into the final two weeks of the season.

“We just got to handle our part, which is win out,” linebacker Ernest Jones IV said. “Then, let the chips fall where they fall. Hopefully, we catch a little luck and we can get in there. But it’s tough in there.”

What’s working

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued to shine, finishing with eight receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He has 1,089 yards this season, becoming the 10th player in franchise history to reach 1,000 yards receiving and the first since DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both did so in 2020. Smith-Njigba has led the Seahawks in receiving yards in each of the past eight games.

“He’s a great player,” Smith said. “Been having a tremendous season. Those things are to be expected of him. I think he’s only going to continue to get better. He’s a fighter. Got a lot of heart. That’s something that goes a long way.”

What needs help

The running game was a non-factor yet again. The Seahawks gained 59 yards on 15 carries for an average of 3.9 yards. Kenneth Walker III had eight rushes for 31 yards, including an 11-yard run that was Seattle’s longest of the day.

The Seahawks rank 30th in the NFL in rushing yards and some of the blame will inevitably fall on offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Stock up