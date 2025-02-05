Season saved: Bald Mountain set to open Sunday

In January, Allen announced Bald Mountain was in danger of skipping the season because of an unexpected and dramatic increase in its insurance policy. A search for a new carrier resulted in quotes that were either too high for the volunteer-run hill, or flat-out rejections

Finally, through a string of random connections, they found a willing company.

“One of our board members was skiing at Lookout Pass and met a guy who knew a guy who’s son dated a gal who is an insurance agent in Cottonwood and she found a company in Montana who would take us on,” Allen said. “It’s true serendipity.”

Allen and her crew will spend Friday and Saturday training staff, shoveling snow, grooming and otherwise preparing for a belated season. Following the opening Sunday, the hill will be open weekends plus President’s Day.

