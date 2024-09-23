OROFINO — Lance Barnes is almost halfway through a 10-year prison sentence at the Idaho Correctional Institution in Orofino. He’s also in his third semester as a student at Lewis-Clark State College.

“I certainly didn’t think I would be coming to prison to educate myself,” Barnes said.

Barnes, who’s now 42 and a student with a 4.0 GPA, is one of roughly 150 student inmates at facilities in Orofino, Pocatello and Boise receiving a college education through LCSC.

The program started as a pilot with the United States Department of Education about three years ago, said Cynthia Pemberton, the president of LCSC. In the U.S., prisoners were allowed to receive federal Pell Grants for their education, until it was banned in 1994. The Second Chance Pell Grant reintroduced the possibility in 2015.

The college first applied as an experimental Pell Grant site for prison education in 2022, and became the first in the state to be approved by the Department of Education in October.

Getting approved was no small feat, Pemberton said. Prison education programs need to be set up entirely separate from the rest of the institution’s programming.

Everything — from how information technology was delivered, to courses both in-person and online, to applications for admissions, to the ability to apply for financial aid — had to be in place just to be able to apply as a prison education program, she said.

“We made history for this institution,” Pemberton said.

Students in the program say the classes are helping them gain confidence, and prove to themselves and their families that they can rise to a challenge.

Barnes is taking three classes this spring: math, English and business marketing.

“A lot of us have been talking to our families for a long time about change, but not really showing them,” Barnes said. “So, this is proof.”

Multiple meta-analyses have shown that inmates who participated in correctional education programs had lower odds of reoffending than those who did not.

“There’s a lot of people who have been here five times, and I’m convinced aren’t going to come back again because of this experience,” said 28-year-old Dakota Turner.

Turner, another student, is eight years into his 13-year sentence. He’s taking classes in accounting, business leadership, English and business marketing.

Turner said he made some bad decisions when he was younger. This time around, he wants to make the most of the chance he’s given.

“Second chances are hard to come by. I feel like this was my second chance at an education,” he said. “I know how much it hurt me going through high school and forfeiting that opportunity. So, I really wanted to make the most of it now.”

Students say classes also provide structure, and give them something positive to talk about when they call their families back home.

“We have very limited visits,” Turner said. “So, they don’t really see the change in person. Being able to hear that over the phone, it gives them hope for the future.”

Both Turner and Barnes said one of their biggest goals is to be able to return with the skills to contribute to their families and communities.