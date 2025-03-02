Secret sausage and sauerkraut on today’s menu

UNIONTOWN — For the first time since the pandemic, the tables inside the Uniontown Community Building will be packed with people today.

The Uniontown Sausage Feed has been a town staple for more than seven decades and never missed a beat during COVID, but this year folks can sit inside and visit while dining on the famous secret sausage recipe, sauerkraut and multiple side dishes.

All hands were on deck Saturday as volunteers prepared for a large turnout to help fund the “heartbeat of the community,” said Lynn Smith, who organizes the kitchen crew and more than 300 helpers.

Between the pandemic, building issues, and her daughter’s spring wedding, Smith, 53, said it took some time and effort to resume in-person dining. But it all came together in 2025, and now multiple tables have been set in the basement and gymnasium for the feed.

“It was a lot of work to get back to this point,” Smith said Saturday while overseeing the preparations. “We had to get our ducks back in a row.”

Lifelong resident Kenny Oenning, 81, has been volunteering at the sausage feed since day one. He was in grade school when the tradition began, and is pretty sure that was in 1954.

“We were luckier than a cat’s meow in 2020,” Oenning said. “Our feed was right before everything shut down because of COVID. Then we ran this thing for four years with to-go boxes.”

Long before rural schools started consolidating, thriving farming communities in this region have gathered to support good causes. In Uniontown’s case, the proceeds keep the community center in operation.

“This place is the heartbeat of the community,” Smith said. “You can do everything here.”

The long list of activities includes exercise classes, fundraisers, a crab feed, weddings, funerals, meetings and basketball practice. The brick building on the main street through town is available for rent at reasonable prices, and features a commercial kitchen, she said.

“This building has been a godsend,” Oenning said. “And that’s why we work so hard to keep it.”

The kitchen and its five ovens were getting a workout on Saturday, and the action will continue today. A ton of smoked sausage will be roasting this morning and then browned in the ovens for its popular “toasty and tasty” flavor.