Seeking springtime sparkle

Emerging from winter’s dark days to the lightness and brightness of a new season brings on a seemingly primal urge to refresh our surroundings.

We’re talking, of course, about spring cleaning.

As much as we might want to throw open the windows and give our whole house a thorough scrub down, though, most of us don’t have the time or energy. So we sought expert guidance for those experiencing the pull of a sparkling springtime abode who also feel overwhelmed.

Dustin Sipes started Moscow-based GIST Cleaning about two years ago. His business’ name, an acronym for Getting Into Stuff Together, describes his individualized approach to helping people clean.

“Spring cleaning can be a really good thing — and also sometimes get the better of you,” Sipes said.

He suggested channeling spring’s “vaguely manic, season-changing energy” to take on what you can, then seeking backup for the rest.

Where to start, when to ask for help and how much cleaning/organizing is enough is different for everyone, he said: “Improving your environment is a very personal experience.”

To help prevent feeling swamped, he said, consider: