Seeking springtime sparkle

Emerging from winter’s dark days to the lightness and brightness of a new season brings on a seemingly primal urge to refresh our surroundings.
We’re talking, of course, about spring cleaning.
As much as we might want to throw open the windows and give our whole house a thorough scrub down, though, most of us don’t have the time or energy. So we sought expert guidance for those experiencing the pull of a sparkling springtime abode who also feel overwhelmed.
Dustin Sipes started Moscow-based GIST Cleaning about two years ago. His business’ name, an acronym for Getting Into Stuff Together, describes his individualized approach to helping people clean.
“Spring cleaning can be a really good thing — and also sometimes get the better of you,” Sipes said.
He suggested channeling spring’s “vaguely manic, season-changing energy” to take on what you can, then seeking backup for the rest.
Where to start, when to ask for help and how much cleaning/organizing is enough is different for everyone, he said: “Improving your environment is a very personal experience.”
To help prevent feeling swamped, he said, consider:
Clients frequently ask him to deep clean kitchens and bathrooms, Sipes said, saving bedrooms, which often require more personal choices about organization, for themselves.
“Personal spaces are more difficult for a house cleaner to address effectively,” he said.
———
You’ve hired a cleaning service to tackle hard water stains in the bathroom and grease buildup in the kitchen, but you know you’ll have to sort through your closet and dressers on your own.
We asked Patrick Brown-Hayes, owner of The Killer Clothing Collective retro clothing shop in Lewiston, to share some suggestions for evaluating your wardrobe and donating or selling clothing.
We also asked for Brown-Hayes’ thoughts about building and maintaining a wardrobe that doesn’t lead to constant turnover and waste:
Stone (she/her) can be reached at mstone@inland360.com.