Seeking stronger seedlings for spring?

It’s either time — or nearly time — to start seeds indoors for the coming growing season, depending on where you live. But what about starting them outdoors, despite the frozen ground, whipping winds and, perhaps, snow cover?

I’m gearing up to sow tomatoes, beets, herbs and zinnias, among others, in a couple of weeks. But instead of allowing all of them to take over my kitchen counter and spare bedroom for the following six to eight weeks, I’ll be starting some seeds outdoors.

Winter sowing is an easy, low-maintenance technique for planting seeds in miniature, makeshift greenhouses that you can make yourself from upcycled materials. And it may even be better than nurturing seeds indoors.

Left to their own accord, seeds would drop to the ground in late summer or autumn, survive winter, then germinate when the soil and air temperatures are optimal. So why not mimic nature by creating your own, albeit somewhat controlled, version of the process?

What you’ll need

Forget the heat mats and grow lights. The only materials and equipment you’ll need for winter sowing are suitable containers, potting mix and seeds.

Any food-safe container with a lid that can hold roughly 3 inches of potting mix will do. Plastic milk and water jugs are popular choices, as are takeout containers and clamshell salad packages.

If using plastic jugs, poke holes in the bottom for drainage, then cut them roughly in half horizontally, but not all the way through (allow a section to remain connected to serve as a hinge).

If using shallow, lidded containers, also poke a few holes in their lids for ventilation. For jugs, holes in the top aren’t necessary; instead, you will be leaving their caps off.

Add 3 inches of moistened seed-starting mix to shallow containers or the bottom halves of jugs. Avoid using garden soil, which is too dense for seedlings and may harbor pathogens that could threaten their health.