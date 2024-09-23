SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour

PULLMAN — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories was paid a visit by the Association of Washington Business bus tour Thursday afternoon.

This week, the organization kicked off its eighth annual Manufacturing Week bus tour.

The statewide six-day road trip set off Wednesday and will visit a total of 25 manufacturers across Washington. The tour will also give some manufacturing employees an opportunity to sign its bus.

The organization is Washington’s oldest and largest statewide business association that represents every business sector. It serves as the state’s chamber of commerce and the manufacturing and technology association.

Kris Johnson, president of the association, said the goal of the trip is to highlight the importance of manufacturing to Washington’s economy.

“They’re the backbone of our economy,” he said. “We can’t take this industry for granted.”

About 7,900 manufacturing companies generate $63 billion each year, he said, and the growing industry employs roughly 8% of the state’s workforce, supporting around 271,000 jobs.

“We have a lot of great things being made in our state,” Kris said. “We really want to feature the work men and women do everyday.”

He said the industry creates well-paying jobs, with the average salary being $93,000 for those who work in manufacturing. There’s also expansive opportunities, with many careers available for people who hold a high school diploma or a four-year degree.