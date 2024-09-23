Sections
Local NewsOctober 4, 2024
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
Annual statewide road trip checks in with 25 manufacturers
Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Leith Sorenson, senior vice president of manufacturing at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, signs the Association of Washington Business Manufacturing Week bus Thursday at its stop at SEL in Pullman.
Leith Sorenson, senior vice president of manufacturing at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, signs the Association of Washington Business Manufacturing Week bus Thursday at its stop at SEL in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories employee-owners sign the Association of Washington Business Manufacturing Week bus Thursday at its stop at SEL in Pullman.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories employee-owners sign the Association of Washington Business Manufacturing Week bus Thursday at its stop at SEL in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories was paid a visit by the Association of Washington Business bus tour Thursday afternoon.

This week, the organization kicked off its eighth annual Manufacturing Week bus tour.

The statewide six-day road trip set off Wednesday and will visit a total of 25 manufacturers across Washington. The tour will also give some manufacturing employees an opportunity to sign its bus.

The organization is Washington’s oldest and largest statewide business association that represents every business sector. It serves as the state’s chamber of commerce and the manufacturing and technology association.

Kris Johnson, president of the association, said the goal of the trip is to highlight the importance of manufacturing to Washington’s economy.

“They’re the backbone of our economy,” he said. “We can’t take this industry for granted.”

About 7,900 manufacturing companies generate $63 billion each year, he said, and the growing industry employs roughly 8% of the state’s workforce, supporting around 271,000 jobs.

“We have a lot of great things being made in our state,” Kris said. “We really want to feature the work men and women do everyday.”

He said the industry creates well-paying jobs, with the average salary being $93,000 for those who work in manufacturing. There’s also expansive opportunities, with many careers available for people who hold a high school diploma or a four-year degree.

“Great careers exist across the state of Washington,” he said. “We want to put out a message for young people that no matter your education level, great jobs exist.”

Johnson said the association was excited to see SEL, one of Washington’s largest private employee-owned companies and a top employer in Whitman County.

“You have to remember that this is a company that was started in a basement right here in Pullman and is now employing 6,000 people,” he said. “It’s great to see how large it’s grown and how it continues to expand.”

Leith Sorenson, senior vice president of manufacturing at SEL, said this isn’t the first time the association has paid them a visit. They stopped by in 2017 to meet its employees and learn more about the electronics manufacturer.

Sorenson said the tour is a great opportunity to educate community members about manufacturing and promote the industry.

“We want to help people understand that there’s plenty of manufacturing jobs in the U.S.,” he said. “We serve a critical industry. The job can be super rewarding and is extremely valuable.”

Sorenson said he appreciated the association’s visit and was excited about the opportunity.

“It’s a good chance to share what we do,” he said.

To learn more about the Association of Washington Business, visit awb.org.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com

