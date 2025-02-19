Sections
The Palouse
February 19, 2025

Semi crash closes portion of Washington State Route 194 Tuesday

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — A semitruck crash closed a portion of Washington State Route 194 south of Colfax on Tuesday afternoon.

The truck trailer rolled down an embankment around noon Tuesday on the highway approximately 18 miles west of Pullman, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Only one vehicle was involved in the noninjury crash.

The highway was fully blocked for several hours, with officials announcing the road was reopened to traffic around 3:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

