The ScoopNovember 30, 2024

Senior Calendar

Anonymous Author

For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley

Monday, Dec. 2

Low-impact exercise and gentle yoga, 9-10 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10-11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.

S.A.I.L. fall prevention class, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.

Art and painting, noon to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 8:15-9:15 a.m., Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Blood pressure checks by Lewis-Clark State College Nursing, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Karaoke, 6:30-9 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Low-impact exercise and gentle yoga, 9-10 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Bridge, 12:30-4 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Board games and card games, 3-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center

Thursday, Dec. 5

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 8:15-9:15 a.m., Elks Lodge.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

S.A.I.L. fall prevention class, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Dance, 6:30-9 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center; covered-dish meal starts at 6 p.m.

LC Valley Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.

Friday, Dec. 6

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10-11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Music jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Cornhole games, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.

