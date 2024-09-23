Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopDecember 28, 2024

Senior Calendar

For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley

Monday, Dec. 30

Low-impact exercise and gentle yoga, 9-10 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10-11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.

S.A.I.L. fall prevention class, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.

Art and painting, noon to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 8:15-9:15 a.m., Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

New Year’s Day

Thursday, Jan. 2

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 8:15-9:15 a.m., Elks Lodge.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

S.A.I.L. fall prevention class, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Dance, 6:30-9 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center; covered-dish meal starts at 6 p.m.

LC Valley Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.

Friday, Jan. 3

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10-11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Music jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Cornhole games, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.

Related
The ScoopDec. 28
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 28
60 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 28
40 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 28
Looking back: top photos of 2024 from Daily News and Tribun...
Related
The ScoopDec. 28
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopDec. 28
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 28
20 Years Ago
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 21
Club Notes
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
The ScoopDec. 21
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
PHOTOS: Memorable AP photos of 2024
The ScoopDec. 21
PHOTOS: Memorable AP photos of 2024
PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024
The ScoopDec. 14
PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 14
Top Ten
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy