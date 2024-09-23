Senior Calendar

For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, Oct. 14
Low-impact exercise and gentle yoga, 9-10 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10-11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
S.A.I.L. fall prevention class, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Art and painting, noon to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 8:15-9:15 a.m., Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Blood pressure checks by Lewis-Clark State College Nursing, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Low-impact exercise and gentle yoga, 9-10 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30-4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 8:15-9:15 a.m., Elks Lodge.
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
S.A.I.L. fall prevention class, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Dance, 6:30-9 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center; covered-dish meal starts at 6 p.m.
LC Valley Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Friday, Oct. 18
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church.
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10-11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Music jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Cornhole games, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Sons of Norway group, 12:30-3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.