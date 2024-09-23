Sharing resolutions

Last month, we asked our Golden Times readers and columnists to share their New Year’s resolutions. While our readers wanted to keep theirs private, a few of our columnists shared theirs.
Here they are:
When asked to reveal your resolutions, it puts a person on the spot. Eons ago when I was a 10-day newlywed, a reporter asked me that question. Since I had received a cookbook from my husband for Christmas, I said it was to learn to cook — which I did. Now after 60-plus years of marriage, we have accumulated far too much “stuff,” and I realize it’s time to sort and thin possessions. So after being asked that question again, I have only one resolution — to spend at least one hour each day going through it all. One year from now, after 365 days (give or take a few) I expect to have at least made a considerable dent in the project.
— Dixie Johnson
I used to make so many resolutions at the first of the year, only to forget them two weeks later. This year I have one important one and it is merely to be a better person today than I was yesterday. I will wake up in a state of gratitude, read more, judge less, ask myself who can I help and how can I make the world a better place.
— Hazel Christiansen
Forty years ago, I saw a resolution which I adopted. Each year I renew it. It’s hands off, and allows for God-opened doors. I’ve walked boldly into those opportunities and create a spacious life for myself.
“This year I will do something that I’ve never done before.”
Sometimes the challenge is simple, like trying a new food or learning a new art form.
Sometimes the world becomes my home as I travel across vast oceans.
Sometimes my world connects to someone living in my home for a short time.
Sometimes I bravely reach out to help someone.
A wonderful open door occurred during COVID-19. It was a shutdown, an isolated time, but there was a great need for masks. I watched a video on the process. I had material. I had a sewing machine and iron. I ordered elastic and taught my granddaughter how to sew. We made 2,263 masks and gave them away on my front porch.
I’ve done many things I never dreamed of by watching for the chance to do something that I’ve never done before. I highly recommend this resolution.
— Sharon Chase Hoseley