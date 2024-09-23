Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Golden TimesJanuary 4, 2025

Sharing resolutions

Some goals for 2025

Golden Times
2019 Happy New Year illustration with typography lettering and Christmas ball on dark background. Holiday design for flyer, greeting card, banner, celebration poster, party invitation or calendar
2019 Happy New Year illustration with typography lettering and Christmas ball on dark background. Holiday design for flyer, greeting card, banner, celebration poster, party invitation or calendarAdobe Stock Image

Last month, we asked our Golden Times readers and columnists to share their New Year’s resolutions. While our readers wanted to keep theirs private, a few of our columnists shared theirs.

Here they are:

When asked to reveal your resolutions, it puts a person on the spot. Eons ago when I was a 10-day newlywed, a reporter asked me that question. Since I had received a cookbook from my husband for Christmas, I said it was to learn to cook — which I did. Now after 60-plus years of marriage, we have accumulated far too much “stuff,” and I realize it’s time to sort and thin possessions. So after being asked that question again, I have only one resolution — to spend at least one hour each day going through it all. One year from now, after 365 days (give or take a few) I expect to have at least made a considerable dent in the project.

— Dixie Johnson

I used to make so many resolutions at the first of the year, only to forget them two weeks later. This year I have one important one and it is merely to be a better person today than I was yesterday. I will wake up in a state of gratitude, read more, judge less, ask myself who can I help and how can I make the world a better place.

— Hazel Christiansen

Forty years ago, I saw a resolution which I adopted. Each year I renew it. It’s hands off, and allows for God-opened doors. I’ve walked boldly into those opportunities and create a spacious life for myself.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“This year I will do something that I’ve never done before.”

Sometimes the challenge is simple, like trying a new food or learning a new art form.

Sometimes the world becomes my home as I travel across vast oceans.

Sometimes my world connects to someone living in my home for a short time.

Sometimes I bravely reach out to help someone.

A wonderful open door occurred during COVID-19. It was a shutdown, an isolated time, but there was a great need for masks. I watched a video on the process. I had material. I had a sewing machine and iron. I ordered elastic and taught my granddaughter how to sew. We made 2,263 masks and gave them away on my front porch.

I’ve done many things I never dreamed of by watching for the chance to do something that I’ve never done before. I highly recommend this resolution.

— Sharon Chase Hoseley

Related
Golden TimesJan. 4
Being open to change
Golden TimesJan. 4
Sometimes, TV can give us a little taste of home
Golden TimesJan. 4
Making it more than just ‘stuff’
Golden TimesJan. 4
Books hold history, near and far
Related
When you don’t bounce back
Golden TimesNov. 2, 2024
When you don’t bounce back
Living for the day
Golden TimesNov. 2, 2024
Living for the day
Visiting final resting places
Golden TimesNov. 2, 2024
Visiting final resting places
With a grain of salt
Golden TimesNov. 2, 2024
With a grain of salt
The celebration of All Saints Day in central Europe
Golden TimesNov. 2, 2024
The celebration of All Saints Day in central Europe
November birthdays
Golden TimesNov. 2, 2024
November birthdays
Many Americans live by themselves as they age
Golden TimesOct. 5, 2024
Many Americans live by themselves as they age
Pride in a local talent turned pro
Golden TimesOct. 5, 2024
Pride in a local talent turned pro
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy