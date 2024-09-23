Sharing resolutions

Last month, we asked our Golden Times readers and columnists to share their New Year’s resolutions. While our readers wanted to keep theirs private, a few of our columnists shared theirs.

Here they are:

When asked to reveal your resolutions, it puts a person on the spot. Eons ago when I was a 10-day newlywed, a reporter asked me that question. Since I had received a cookbook from my husband for Christmas, I said it was to learn to cook — which I did. Now after 60-plus years of marriage, we have accumulated far too much “stuff,” and I realize it’s time to sort and thin possessions. So after being asked that question again, I have only one resolution — to spend at least one hour each day going through it all. One year from now, after 365 days (give or take a few) I expect to have at least made a considerable dent in the project.

— Dixie Johnson

I used to make so many resolutions at the first of the year, only to forget them two weeks later. This year I have one important one and it is merely to be a better person today than I was yesterday. I will wake up in a state of gratitude, read more, judge less, ask myself who can I help and how can I make the world a better place.

— Hazel Christiansen

Forty years ago, I saw a resolution which I adopted. Each year I renew it. It’s hands off, and allows for God-opened doors. I’ve walked boldly into those opportunities and create a spacious life for myself.