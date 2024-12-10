Sections
Local NewsDecember 10, 2024

Sheriff asks for help locating two Latah County residents

Deputies seek girl from Moscow and man from Potlatch; cases unrelated

Anthony Kuipers
story image illustation

MOSCOW — The Latah County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for information on two Latah County residents officials are trying to locate in unrelated incidents.

The sheriff’s office Facebook page posted details this weekend about 17-year-old Moscow girl Amillya Riggs, who was last seen wearing baggy black pants, a black zip-up hoodie with a green hoodie underneath.

Capt. Shane Anderson told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Monday afternoon that Riggs ran away from home, but there is nothing to indicate she is in danger. Anderson said Riggs has continued to post on social media.

Police are currently working with Riggs’ mother to locate the girl. The sheriff’s office says Riggs is 5-foot-2 and has connections to both Lewiston and Potlatch.

Deputies are also looking for information on a homeless man last seen at the Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch. Anderson said authorities are not yet ready to release his name, but they want to check on his status.

Anderson said the man is not considered missing, but police are worried about his safety in the cold weather.

“We just want to check on him to make sure he’s OK,” Anderson said.

The man was last seen wearing all black rain gear.

The two incidents are not thought to be related. Anyone with information on these two people are asked to call (208) 882-2216.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

